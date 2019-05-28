we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e May 28, 2019, interalia, approved the following:1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 regarding Unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Statements issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.2. Re-appointment of Mr. J Alexander as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years with immediate effect, subject to necessary consent and approval that may be required in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Pdf Link: Skil Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results For Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com