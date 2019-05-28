The board of directors meeting of M/s. Sowbhagya Media Limited held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at 4th Floor, Block-A, My Home Tycoon, Green Lands, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana-500016 at 03:00 PM.



1. Considered and approved the Audited financial results for the period ended 31-03-2019 (F.Y. 2018-19) under Regulation- 30(2) read with Schedule III and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Company has received requisition under Section- 100(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 from Siri Media Private Limited which is holding company of Sowbhagaya Media Limited for proposing the Appointment of Mrs.Hemalaya Kumari Murukonda as Director and Managing Director who is related to the promoters of the holding company.



The Board has discussed and decided to withhold the requisition issued by M/s. Siri Media Private Limited until dispose of the cases pending before Honble NCLT, Hyderabad in view of the few following grounds ( As specified in the attached le:



Pdf Link: Sowbhagya Media Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31-03-2019 (F.Y.2018-19)

