Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Intimation Of Date Ascertained By Resolution Professional To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

In continuation to our earlier letters dated 16.04.2019 and 19.04.2019 and in compliance with the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please note that the Insolvency Resolution Professional, on Thursday, 30th May, 2019, will consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st, March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Splendid Metal Products Ltd - Intimation Of Date Ascertained By Resolution Professional To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Splendid Metal Products Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor