In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, SPML would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 30th May, 2019, inter alia has considered and approved the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Audit Report on the same. Kindly take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Spml Infra Limited - Consolidated Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com