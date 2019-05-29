We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the registered office of the Company i.e. 321, S. M. Lodha Complex, Near Shastri Circle, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001 which commenced at 02:00 PM and concluded at

07: 00 PM have inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 along with Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon in the prescribed format.









Pdf Link: Srg Housing Finance Ltd. - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com