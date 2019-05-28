1. Approved the AuditedFinancial Statement (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2019.



2. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, Board of Directors have approved and taken on record the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019, Copy of the said quarterly Results, along with Audit Report on the same as required under the said Regulations are enclosed.



3. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the declaration on unmodified opinion on the approved standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Srm Energy Ltd. - Result For FY 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com