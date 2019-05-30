Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Audit Report, as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today on 30th May, 2019.





Pdf Link: Standard Shoe Sole And Mould (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results As On 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com