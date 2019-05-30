Stanrose Mafatlal Investments And Finance Ltd. - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report.

Pdf Link: Stanrose Mafatlal Investments And Finance Ltd. - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor