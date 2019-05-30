Starlog Enterprises Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board, at their meeting held on 30th May 2019, considered and approved the following items:


1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019;

2. Took note of the Audit Report from Statutory Auditors

Kind regards,
Sarita Khemwani
Company Secretary

Published on May 30, 2019
