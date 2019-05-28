Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Sungold Capital Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com