This is to inform you that the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2019. The said results were reviewed by the Audit Committee at its Meeting held prior to the Board Meeting. We enclose herewith approved Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019together with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) is also enclosed.



Kindly take the above on record and kindly treat this as compliance with Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Sunil Agro Foods Ltd. - ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019.

