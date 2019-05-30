We wish to inform you that the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 requires to publish its Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 (Financial Results) on or before 30th May, 2019.



Honble National Company Law Tribunal vide their order delivered on 10th September, 2018 has initiated Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process in the Company. The company has no competent staff for preparations of financial results as most of the staff have already left the organization. We recruiting consultants/staff and engaging staff from project sites for the preparation of financial results. Further financials of all subsidiaries/Associates/JVs are not yet made available for the purpose of consolidation. In view of this the company is not in position to publish financial results and thus hereby request to grant extension of four weeks for its publication.



You are further requested to grant waiver from imposition of penalty (if any) since the situation is beyond the control of the company.



The company regrets the inconvenience caused.

Pdf Link: Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd. - Extension For Consideration Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com