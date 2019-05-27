The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 were considered & approved in the board meeting. The copy of the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report by Statutory Auditor with declaration by the company for audit report with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith

Pdf Link: Sunshine Capital Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com