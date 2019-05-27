This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on this day i.e. 27th May, 2019 has inter alia approved Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Please find the enclosed documents as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Assets and Liabilities for the period ended 31st March, 2019.

3. A certified copy of the Auditors Report on Financial Results issued for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



The Meeting Commenced at 06.00 P.M and ended at 07.30 P.M



Pdf Link: Supra Trends Limited - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com