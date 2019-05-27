Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with copy of the resultsand copy of Auditors Report thereon and a declaration by CFO on Unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com