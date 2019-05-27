Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with copy of the resultsand copy of Auditors Report thereon and a declaration by CFO on Unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Suprajit Engineering Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Suprajit Engineering Ltd

