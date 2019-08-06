Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 6th August, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.40 p.m.



We also enclose a copy of the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.



Pdf Link: Surat Textile Mills Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

