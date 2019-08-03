Sva India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30Th, 2019

SVA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30th, 2019 along with Limited Review Report; and

2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



In continuation to our letter dated 01.07.2019, this is to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of our Company has been closed from 1st July, 2019 to 16th August 2019 (both days inclusive).





Please take the same on your records.



