We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, transacted the following business:

1. Approved the Audited financial results Standalone and Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019

2. Further, please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has appointed Mr. Manish Kumar Singh as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company.

Pdf Link: Svam Software Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Standalone For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com