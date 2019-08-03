Swarna Securities Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2019

Please find herewith enclosed the following for the Quarter ending 30.06.2019

1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30.06.2019.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ending 30.06.2019
Published on August 03, 2019
