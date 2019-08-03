Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

3. To approve resignation of Mohit Sharma (PAN: ELEPS4911R) from the post of CFO of the Company & to approve appointment of Mahavir Verma (DIN: 08406239) to the post of CFO of the Company.

4. To approve resignation of Mr. Ram Prasad Pareek (DIN: 07379867) and appoint Mr. Ranjit Soni (DIN: 08526177) to the post of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company.

5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson.



Pdf Link: Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for 1.Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Result For Ended On 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com