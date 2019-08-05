We would like to inform you that the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind - AS) is applicable to our company from the Accounting period beginning on or after 1st April, 2019



Systematix Corporate Services Limited, being a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker having net worth of rupees less than five hundred Crore, therefore the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) is applicable for accounting periods beginning on 1st April, 2019.



Pursuant to SEBI relaxation, we would like to avail the extension and keep the Board Meeting for approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 on or before 14th September, 2019.

Pdf Link: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. - Availing Extension For Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 Due To Applicability Of IND- AS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com