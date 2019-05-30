Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 (2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e 29th May 2019, approved the following matters:

1. The Board herewith considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

2. The Board herewith also considered and adopted the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditor on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. The Board of Directors of the company herewith accepted the resignation of Chinthala Kavitha and appraised the time and services devoted by them to the company and also herewith of appointed Mrs. N. Sujatha, as the new additional director of the company.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 4.00 P.M and concluded at 8.40 P.M.



Pdf Link: Telecanor Global Ltd. - Updated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com