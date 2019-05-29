The Byke Hospitality Ltd. - The Board Has Considered And Adopted The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019 And Has Noted The Auditors Report Thereon.

The Board has considered and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 and has noted the Auditors Report thereon.

Published on May 29, 2019
