

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure I)



As reported in the attached Financial Results, the figures of quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year and published year-to-date figures upto the third quarter of the year ended March 31 , 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively.



We further state that M/s. R. P. Sardar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. We have enclosed herewith the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015(Annexure II)



Pdf Link: Themis Medicare Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com