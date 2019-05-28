Themis Medicare Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019


The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

A copy of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed herewith. (Annexure I)

As reported in the attached Financial Results, the figures of quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of full financial year and published year-to-date figures upto the third quarter of the year ended March 31 , 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

We further state that M/s. R. P. Sardar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019. We have enclosed herewith the Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015(Annexure II)

Pdf Link: Themis Medicare Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Themis Medicare Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.