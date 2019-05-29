Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Limited - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31Stmarch, 2019

Please find enclosed herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2019, along with Audit Report thereon. These Financial Results were duly reviewed by Audit Committee.

The above financial results have been duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 29th May, 2019 which commenced at 6.00 P.M. and concluded at 8.45 P.M.

