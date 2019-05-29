Tmt (India) Ltd. - Standalone Financial Results, Auditors Report for March 31, 2019

TMT India Ltd has informed BSE about :

1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019

2. Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Tmt (India) Ltd. - Standalone Financial Results, Auditors Report for March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TMT (I) Ltd

