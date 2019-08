With reference to your mail dated 01.08.2019, please find enclosed the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report quarter ended 30.06.2019 under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 duly approved by the Board in the Meeting held on 29.07.2019, necessary rectification as suggested by you is done. We regret for the inconvenience.

Pdf Link: Triveni Glass Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com