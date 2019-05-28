We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019, as recommended by the Audit Committee; and



2. Not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:



(a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019; and



(b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results;



The Report of the Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com