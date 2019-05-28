With reference to the captioned subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of United Interactive Limited at their meeting held today, have inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended on March 31, 2019 along with the Audit report of Statutory Auditor. (attached herewith).



Further, in terms of the Reg.33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditor of the company i.e. M/s J L Thakkar & Co., have issued the Audit Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for year ended March 31, 2019 with an unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: United Interactive Ltd. - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com