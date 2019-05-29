United Spirits Ltd. - Intimation Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, considered and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. ("AFR"). The Auditors Report ("AR") thereon received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company was placed at the said Meeting. AFR along with the AR and a Press Release in respect of this AFR are enclosed and are being uploaded on to your websites along with this letter.

