Valecha Engineering Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 3 Months Ended 30.06.2019

VALECHA ENGINEERING LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and to take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3 months ended 30.06.2019

