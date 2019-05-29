Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019, commenced at 12: 00 Noon. and concluded at 3:00 P.M. have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Vani Commercials Ltd - Audited Financial Results And Auditors Report With Unmodified Opinion For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March,2019

