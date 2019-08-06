VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Vardhman Holdings Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com