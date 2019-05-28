The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today at 3:30 P.M. has Approved the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

The above financial Results along with the Auditors Report on the Financial Results are enclosed herewith



Pdf Link: Viaan Industries Ltd - Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company

