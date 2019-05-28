Viaan Industries Ltd - Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today at 3:30 P.M. has Approved the Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.
The above financial Results along with the Auditors Report on the Financial Results are enclosed herewith

Pdf Link: Viaan Industries Ltd - Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Viaan Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.