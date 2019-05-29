Please find enclosed herewith the following documents in term of Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)

Regulations, 2015.

1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financials Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 March, 2019.

2. Approved the Consolidated Audited Financials Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 March, 2019 (Except M/s Cafe DLake Private Limited which is Wholly Owned

Subsidiary is unaudited Financial Results)

3. Taken Note of the Auditors Report forming part of Quarterly Financials and Full Year Standalone and Consolidated Financials Ended 31 March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Viceroy Hotels Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019

