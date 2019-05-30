Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter /Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Please find attached herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter/ year ended 31st march, 2019 and Audit Report along with declaration as per SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015

Pdf Link: Victory Paper & Boards (India) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter /Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
