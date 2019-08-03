Virtualsoft Systems Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29(1)To Take On Record The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June-2019.

VIRTUALSOFT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at 145, Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-III, New Delhi-110 020, In pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement to the inter-alia, consider and take on record the Un-Audited financial results for the Quarter ended June -2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com