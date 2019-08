In Connection to which SEBl vide its Circular No. ClR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 had relaxed the timeline by one month for submitting the financial results for first two quarters (June 2019 & September 2019) of the year of implementation of Ind-AS to the Stock Exchanges. In view of the above and in accordance with the above mentioned SEBl Circular, we would avail such extension of one month and will submit the financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2019 on or before September 14,2019.

Pdf Link: Visco Trade Associates Ltd - Extension Of One Month For Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Due To Applicability-Implementation Of Ind-AS.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com