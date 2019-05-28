Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd - Audited Financial Results As On March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 28, 2019 approved the audited financial statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd - Audited Financial Results As On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Vishvprabha Trading Ltd

