Vms Industries Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Results For Quarter Ended On 31.03.2019, And AuditorS Report From Statutory Auditor S. N. SHAH & Associates , Chartered Accountant

We are attaching herewith following documents required as per under listing agreement Regulation 33 of SEBI LORD, 2015;

1. Audited Results for Consolidated and Standalone for Quarter / Year Ended on 31.03.2019

2. Auditors Report for Consolidated and Standalone for Quarter / Year Ended on 31.03.2019 from Statutory Auditor.

Pdf Link: Vms Industries Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Results For Quarter Ended On 31.03.2019, And AuditorS Report From Statutory Auditor S. N. SHAH & Associates , Chartered Accountant

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
VMS Industries Ltd

