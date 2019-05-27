Wallfort Financial Services Ltd. - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31/03/2019

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we enclose the following.

1) Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at year ended 31st March, 2019.

2) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone)

3) Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion

