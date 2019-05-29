We herewith submit Standalone Financial Results with Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the following:

1) Statement showing the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at the year ended on 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015.

3) Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results.

4) Declaration (for Audit Report with unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015.



Pdf Link: Welterman International Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com