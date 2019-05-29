Wheels India Ltd. - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report, Results Press Release for March 31, 2019

Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE about :

1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019

2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019

3. Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019

4. Consolidated Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019

5. Result Press Release for the period ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Wheels India Ltd. - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report, Results Press Release for March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Wheels India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor