Sub: - Audited Financial Results and Audit Report for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019. These Financial Results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today.

2. Statutory Auditors Report on the above Financial Results duly issued by M/s.Mistry & Shah, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

3. Declaration in respect to Audit report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.30 P.M.

Pdf Link: Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd - Results-Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com