Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019.

YUVRAAJ HYGIENE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which is closed from 28th June, 2019 shall re-open on Monday, 19th August, 2019 for Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com