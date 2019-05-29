Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at the registered office of the company at Plot No. 194-195, 3rd Floor, Industrial Area, Phase-II, Chandigarh-160002 have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Zenlabs Ethica Ltd - Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com