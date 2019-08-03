Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, August 3, 2019, have duly approved and took on record the limited review Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are enclosed herewith along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone Unaudited Financial Results.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m.



