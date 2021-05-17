Tech Mahindra partners with OxygenForIndia to deploy 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 40,000 oxygen cylinders

Tech Mahindra Foundation has partnered with OxygenForIndia, a volunteer-run organisation put together by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDDEP), to deploy 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 40,000 oxygen cylinders.

OxygenForIndia will raise $10 million to begin with - with contributions from Tech Mahindra, industry and various citizen bodies. This movement will support creation of oxygen capacity across 15 cities and Tier-II towns. This would benefit Covid-19 patients and reduce the stress on the India’s hospital eco-system.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide its technological and functional expertise to digitally support the campaign by enabling supply chain applications and streamlining operations with radio-frequency identification tracking.

Additionally, the partnership will also utilise the operational capabilities of Mahindra Logistics and leverage the Mahindra ecosystem of suppliers, customers, partners, and associates for funding to aid the campaign. The partnership will strive to ensure that life-saving medical oxygen is delivered to critical patients quarantined at home to limit the need for hospitalisation, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Amit Dhingra, Head, Strategic Initiatives at Tech Mahindra, said, “As a company with a purpose, we are committed towards leveraging all our available resources and capabilities to fight this battle against Covid-19. By associating with OxygenForIndia we will ensure oxygen availability to patients at home without the need for admission, thereby freeing hospital beds for those in critical condition. The collaboration will also add additional oxygen capacity to hospitals for patients in need”.

OxygenForIndia is a campaign aimed at delivering oxygen cylinders to those in need, and especially those who may have difficulty in being admitted to a hospital due to financial constraints.

Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder and Director of the CDDEP, a health think-tank, said, “OxygenForIndia is delighted to be partnering with Tech Mahindra. Their strengths in multiple domains of procurement, supply chain, fundraising and financial management will augment our capacity to respond to this terrible tragedy”.