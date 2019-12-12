Another class action lawsuit against Infosys in the US

A US litigation firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Infosys, accusing the company of making false and misleading statements to investors.

Schall Law Firm, which represents investors around the world, specialises in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

The law firm, in a filing to the SEC, said that investors who purchased Infosys securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, could participate in the the lawsuit by December 23.

According to the complaint, Infosys made false and misleading statements to the market. It used improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profits. CEO Salil Parekh skipped standard reviews of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny. In fact, the Company's finance team was pressured to hide details of these deals, and other accounting matters from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors.

Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Infosys, investors suffered damages.

Schall Law Firm accused Infosys of violating 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, it said.