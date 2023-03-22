Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Wednesday announced to invest ₹670 crore for new chemical plants in Gujarat.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the proposed investment.

The new plants will be set up in Jhaghadia and Sachin in Gujarat with a commissioning timeline before 2025.

The large part of the plants will focus on manufacturing fluorochemicals, which will service the demands of existing and potential clients catering to agrochemical, polymers and pharma sectors in Japan, Europe and America, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Expanding operations

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, “We are pleased to announce the MoU we have signed with the Gujarat Government for setting up three new plants in Surat and Bharuch. The investment of ₹670 crore is in line with the strategic move to expand our operations and strengthen our manufacturing capabilities.”

“The new units will bolster our growth prospects and allow us to diversify our product offering. We will introduce niche Fluoro derivatives on exclusive basis for the relevant customer,” he added.